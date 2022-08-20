 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy City Union Bank of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 20, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated August 19, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank is an old private sector bank with focus on MSME and agri loans that form 61% of overall advances. Strong presence in south India with 644 out of total 727 branches • Total 99% of bank’s advances are secured in nature.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value City Union Bank at ~2x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 200 to Rs 215 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

City Union Bank - 190822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #City Union Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:29 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.