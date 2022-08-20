Buy City Union Bank of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank
City Union Bank is an old private sector bank with focus on MSME and agri loans that form 61% of overall advances. Strong presence in south India with 644 out of total 727 branches • Total 99% of bank’s advances are secured in nature.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value City Union Bank at ~2x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 200 to Rs 215 per share.
