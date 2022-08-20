English
    Buy City Union Bank of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated August 19, 2022.

    August 20, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank


    City Union Bank is an old private sector bank with focus on MSME and agri loans that form 61% of overall advances. Strong presence in south India with 644 out of total 727 branches • Total 99% of bank’s advances are secured in nature.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value City Union Bank at ~2x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 200 to Rs 215 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:29 pm
