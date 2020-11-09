Buy Cipla; target of Rs 942: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Cipla

Cipla’s 2Q was a beat operationally as digital and cost efficiency led initiatives drove margins (23.4% vs our estimate of 20%). Management upped its earlier guidance of cost savings of ~Rs5bn in FY21 to be driven by (1) leveraging digital technology in India branded formulations, (2) calibration of R&D – focussed products in inhalation. Cipla embarked on an operational cost control which precedes COVID and guided for sustenance of healthy operating performance.

Outlook

We introduce FY23 numbers and pencil in 120 bps margin improvement over FY21-23E. At CMP, the stock trades at 24.7x/21.1x our FY22/22 EPS of Rs32 and Rs37.4 respectively. Upgrade to BUY as we roll over valuations to FY23E.

