Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cipla; target of Rs 942: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 942 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Cipla


Cipla’s 2Q was a beat operationally as digital and cost efficiency led initiatives drove margins (23.4% vs our estimate of 20%). Management upped its earlier guidance of cost savings of ~Rs5bn in FY21 to be driven by (1) leveraging digital technology in India branded formulations, (2) calibration of R&D – focussed products in inhalation. Cipla embarked on an operational cost control which precedes COVID and guided for sustenance of healthy operating performance.



Outlook


We introduce FY23 numbers and pencil in 120 bps margin improvement over FY21-23E. At CMP, the stock trades at 24.7x/21.1x our FY22/22 EPS of Rs32 and Rs37.4 respectively. Upgrade to BUY as we roll over valuations to FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Buy #Cipla #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

