MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cipla; target of Rs 940: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Cipla


Cipla’s 3Q was a beat operationally led by superlative execution in domestic formulations and EU coupled with reduced opex. This led to significantly higher profitability at Rs7.5bn vs our expectation of Rs5bn. Digital and cost efficiency led initiatives drove margins (23.7%, vs our assumption of 20% in 3Q. Management has surpassed its earlier guidance of cost savings of ~Rs5bn in 9MFY21 driven by (1) leveraging digital technology in India branded formulations, (2) calibration of R&D – focussed products in inhalation. Management guided that host of complex products in the inhaler space being lined up for launch in FY22E and limited competition product launches are expected to resume in 1QFY22E.



Outlook


Across the board transformation from tenderised model to private model in exports market, towards rapid consumerisation of important TGx, Rx in India bode well to change the investors’ perspective. At CMP, stock trades at 24.8x FY22 and 21.3x FY23E. Reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cipla #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.