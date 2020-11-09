Buy Cipla; target of Rs 925: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla

Q2 revenues grew 14.6% YoY to Rs 5038 crore due to 19.8% YoY growth in domestic formulations to Rs 2090 crore. US revenues grew 10.1% YoY to Rs 1049 crore. RoW markets grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 828 crore. EU grew 30.0% YoY to Rs 247 crore. API segment grew 20.4% YoY to Rs 189 crore. EBITDA margins improved 266 bps YoY to 23.4% on account of a sharp drop in other expenditure amid Covid, partly offset by lower gross margins due to change in product mix. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 29.4% YoY to Rs 1177 crore. PAT grew 43.2% YoY to Rs 665 crore in line with operational performance.

Outlook

Across the board transformation from tenderised model to private model in exports market, towards rapid consumerisation of important TGx, Rx in India bode well to change the investors’ perspective. Our revised target price is Rs 925 based on 26x FY23E EPS Rs 35.5.

