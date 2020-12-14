Buy Cipla; target of Rs 887: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cipla

We upgrade CIPLA to Buy (earlier Hold) as we include Rs51/share benefit from Revlimid launch which leads to new TP of Rs887(earlier Rs836). CIPLA is now the fourth player to settle Revlimid patent litigation with BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) for volume restricted launch post March-CY22E and no volume restriction post January-CY26E.Volume restriction and launch date are kept confidential, but we believe CIPLA’s settlement agreement could be similar to DRRD, NATCO/ALLGERGAN and ALVOGEN. Volume restriction for each player would be capped at 10% of total Revlimid volume for initial years and gradually increase till CY25E, while launch date will be in the order of settlement done. We value Revilmid benefit using NPV method as competitive environment could be fast changing with few more similar settlement agreements for launch post Mar-CY22E. We assume CIPLA to capture market share of 5%/7%/10%/12% over FY23/24/25/26E with price erosion of 40-65% which translates into Rs41bn of NPV and Rs51/per share. Our assumption for core business remains unchanged and we value CIPLA on FY23E and assign 22x(Unchanged) PE on core business while we include Rs51/share (assigning 1x(PE) benefit from Revlimid over FY23-26E using NPV method.

Outlook

We upgrade our recommendation to Buy (earlier Hold) and increase TP by Rs51(Revlimid benefit) to Rs887 (earlier Rs836).

