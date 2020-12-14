PlusFinancial Times
Buy Cipla; target of Rs 887: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 887 in its research report dated December 14, 2020.

December 14, 2020 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cipla


We upgrade CIPLA to Buy (earlier Hold) as we include Rs51/share benefit from Revlimid launch which leads to new TP of Rs887(earlier Rs836). CIPLA is now the fourth player to settle Revlimid patent litigation with BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) for volume restricted launch post March-CY22E and no volume restriction post January-CY26E.Volume restriction and launch date are kept confidential, but we believe CIPLA’s settlement agreement could be similar to DRRD, NATCO/ALLGERGAN and ALVOGEN. Volume restriction for each player would be capped at 10% of total Revlimid volume for initial years and gradually increase till CY25E, while launch date will be in the order of settlement done. We value Revilmid benefit using NPV method as competitive environment could be fast changing with few more similar settlement agreements for launch post Mar-CY22E. We assume CIPLA to capture market share of 5%/7%/10%/12% over FY23/24/25/26E with price erosion of 40-65% which translates into Rs41bn of NPV and Rs51/per share. Our assumption for core business remains unchanged and we value CIPLA on FY23E and assign 22x(Unchanged) PE on core business while we include Rs51/share (assigning 1x(PE) benefit from Revlimid over FY23-26E using NPV method.



Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation to Buy (earlier Hold) and increase TP by Rs51(Revlimid benefit) to Rs887 (earlier Rs836).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cipla #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:37 pm

