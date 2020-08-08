Buy Cipla; target of Rs 875: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Cipla

Cipla reported impressive performance for Q1FY2021 lead by a sturdy performance of the India business and cost optimization measures, leading to margin expansion. Sales at Rs 4346 cr grew 9% YoY while PAT grew 20.8% YoY to Rs 577.9 cr. India business to be the key growth driver, while US business to exhibit gradual improvement. South Africa business to grow at a healthy pace . Healthy topline growth, strong earnings visibility and a healthy balance sheet augurs well and would support multiple expansion.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Cipla with revised PT of Rs. 875.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.