Buy Cipla; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Although sales deferrals and realignment of domestic business affected sales growth, company posted strong operating numbers for Q1FY2020. Cipla faces minimal regulatory risks at key facilities; Improved product mix and operational efficiencies to boost profitability.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation with a downwardly revised price target (PT) of Rs. 650. We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 14% and 40%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.

