Buy Cipla; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Cipla
Although sales deferrals and realignment of domestic business affected sales growth, company posted strong operating numbers for Q1FY2020. Cipla faces minimal regulatory risks at key facilities; Improved product mix and operational efficiencies to boost profitability.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy recommendation with a downwardly revised price target (PT) of Rs. 650. We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 14% and 40%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021E.
