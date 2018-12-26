Buy Cipla; target of Rs 605: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cipla

The recently diagnosed issues related to supply constraints in one of the sterile plants, US sanctions on Iran, war in Yemen, falling prices in the tender business and higher inflation in APIs are likely to persist over the next 2 -3 quarters. However, the stock has also fallen ~23% from Rs 671/share (Sep-18) and consensus earnings have been cut by 14-15%. The management is still confident in achieving at least 10% revenue CAGR and 18-20% EBITDA margin over FY20-21E owing to the US, India, and SA segments (~70% of revenues). The injectable and inhaler launches in the US will be the key triggers.

Outlook

At present, the stock is trading at 23/17x FY20/21 P/E, at a ~20% discount to its historical average. We see this as a good opportunity to accumulate, with Cipla generating US$ 150mn+ FCFs annually on the back of robust branded franchises in India and South Africa. It is also consistently receiving complex product approvals in the US, which are likely to drive the top line and make the US business profitable. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs 605 (22x Dec-20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.