App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cipla; target of Rs 605: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated December 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Cipla


The recently diagnosed issues related to supply constraints in one of the sterile plants, US sanctions on Iran, war in Yemen, falling prices in the tender business and higher inflation in APIs are likely to persist over the next 2 -3 quarters. However, the stock has also fallen ~23% from Rs 671/share (Sep-18) and consensus earnings have been cut by 14-15%. The management is still confident in achieving at least 10% revenue CAGR and 18-20% EBITDA margin over FY20-21E owing to the US, India, and SA segments (~70% of revenues). The injectable and inhaler launches in the US will be the key triggers.


Outlook


At present, the stock is trading at 23/17x FY20/21 P/E, at a ~20% discount to its historical average. We see this as a good opportunity to accumulate, with Cipla generating US$ 150mn+ FCFs annually on the back of robust branded franchises in India and South Africa. It is also consistently receiving complex product approvals in the US, which are likely to drive the top line and make the US business profitable. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs 605 (22x Dec-20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Buy #Cipla #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.