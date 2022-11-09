Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla

Cipla is a global pharma company with over 1,500+ products in 65 therapeutic categories, with over 50 dosage forms. Indian branded formulations business accounts for ~45% of revenues and enjoys leadership in therapies like respiratory, anti-infective, cardiac, gynaecology & gastro-intestinal • Cipla derives 20% of its export revenues from the US followed by 12% from South Africa, 18% from RoW markets and 3% from APIs.



Outlook

We maintain BUY due to 1) continued focus on its core strength of respiratory franchise, along with other niche launches in the US (significant momentum expected from H2FY23), 2) calibrated focus on core therapies in India and 3) shift to private markets from tenderised models in other export markets. Valued at Rs 1350 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 50.6 + Rs 31 NPV for gRevlimid.

Cipla - 07-11-2022 - icici