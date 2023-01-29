English
    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Cipla recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    January 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla

    Cipla is a global pharma company with over 1,500+ products in 65 therapeutic categories, with over 50 dosage forms. Indian branded formulations business accounts for ~45% of revenues and enjoys leadership in therapies like respiratory, anti-infective, cardiac, gynaecology & gastro-intestinal • Cipla derives 20% of its export revenues from the US followed by 12% from South Africa, 18% from RoW markets and 3% from APIs.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY due to 1) continued focus on its core strength of respiratory franchise along with other niche launches in the US (significant momentum expected from H2FY23), 2) calibrated focus on core therapies in India and 3) shift to private markets from tenderised models in other export markets. Valued at 1290 i.e. 24x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 52.5 + Rs 30 NPV for gRevlimid.