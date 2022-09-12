English
    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1225: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated September 09, 2022.

    September 12, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla


    Cipla’s Annual report for Fy22 has mentioned of significant progress across all strategic areas whilst navigating tough external environment. Going ahead the commentary around growth prospects stays bright and future growth of the company would be guided by Cipla’s 10 strategic business objective around passion, economic engine and capabilities. The outlook for US business is strong backed by growth in the respiratory products and highvalue launches being lined up in H2FY23 in the US markets, while it expects to outperform growth in the domestic markets.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Cipla with a revised PT of Rs 1225.


    At 11:07 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 1,065.85, up Rs 7.40, or 0.70 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,068.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,055.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 20,338 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 66,559 shares, a decrease of -69.44 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.22 percent or Rs 2.35 at Rs 1,058.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,083.15 and 52-week low Rs 850.00 on 15 March, 2022 and 17 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 1.6 percent below its 52-week high and 25.39 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 86,013.66 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

