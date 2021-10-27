MARKET NEWS

Buy Cipla: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 27, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Cipla


Cipla reported healthy performance for Q2FY2022, with results ahead of street estimates. Sales and adjusted PAT grew by 9.5% and 6.9% y-o-y, respectively, despite a high base. Strong growth in core therapies, synergies from One-India Strategy, and an expected pick-up in chronic as well as acute therapies would be key drivers for India business and Cipla aims to outperform IPM growth. Market share gains in gAlbuterol, approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, and a strong product pipeline including complex products would fuel US sales growth.


Outlook


We expect Cipla’s topline and PAT to report a CAGR of 14% and 24%, respectively, over FY2021-FY2023E.We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,150.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:31 pm

