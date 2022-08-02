Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1110: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cipla

Cipla’s Q1FY23 performance was broad based with strong show in domestic formulation and US sales. We continue to remain positive on CIPLA’s growth across key segments including India and US given 1) strong traction in respiratory and other portfolio, 2) Ex-COVID, domestic formulation to potentially grow +10% going forward and 3) meaningful delta in US revs expected from H2FY23, backed by potential key launches. We expect 16% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E from base business (ex Revlimid) given resilient earnings, improving visibility from US and strong free cash flow generation. Our FY23/24E estimates broadly remains unchanged.



Outlook

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs1,110/share based on 24x FY24E EPS plus Rs20/share for Revlimid.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cipla -010822 - prabhu