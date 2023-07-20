Buy CIE Automotive; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on CIE Automotive

CIE Automotive (CIEINDIA)’s 2QCY23 result disappointed due to weak revenue growth in both India and the EU. Going forward, it expects India business to report growth and the EU business to stay muted. CIEINDIA turned net cash at INR1.6b in 2QCY23, driven by healthy operating cash flows and receipt of excess cash (INR2.6b) from the German CV forging business. We cut our consol. EPS estimates for CY23/CY24 by 4%/2% as we factor in: a) weaker-than-estimated growth in both EU and India, b) higher margin in the EU, and c) MTM losses due to adverse FX movement.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR600 (premised on ~18x Sep’25E consol. EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CIE Automotive - 20 -07 - 2023 - moti