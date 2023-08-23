English
    Buy CIE Automotive India; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on CIE Automotive India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated August 23, 2023.

    August 23, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on CIE Automotive India

    CIE Automotive India (CIE), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY22 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 36%, India 64% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (78% in Europe) • In India, it derives 49%, 23%, 20%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively. In Europe it now derives 75% of sales from PV space.

    Outlook

    We assign BUY rating on CIE Automotive tracking healthy growth at its Indian operations, efficiencies at bay at its European business, improving margins and return ratios profile and consistent healthy cash flow generation (CFO yield ~7%) • We also like CIE Automotive amidst its increasing presence with EV-OEM’s’ • Our target price for CIE is ₹625 i.e., 22x P/E on CY24E EPS of ₹ 28.4 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

