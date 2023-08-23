Buy CIE Automotive India; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India (CIE), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY22 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 36%, India 64% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (78% in Europe) • In India, it derives 49%, 23%, 20%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively. In Europe it now derives 75% of sales from PV space.

Outlook

We assign BUY rating on CIE Automotive tracking healthy growth at its Indian operations, efficiencies at bay at its European business, improving margins and return ratios profile and consistent healthy cash flow generation (CFO yield ~7%) • We also like CIE Automotive amidst its increasing presence with EV-OEM’s’ • Our target price for CIE is ₹625 i.e., 22x P/E on CY24E EPS of ₹ 28.4 per share.

