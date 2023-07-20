Buy CIE Automotive India; target of Rs 598: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India (CAIL) reported Q2CY23 consolidated PAT of INR 2.1bn, up 16% YoY, and in line with our estimate, aided by 5% YoY increase in revenue at INR 22bn (adjusting for discontinued operations) and improvement in EBITDAM at 17.7%, up 260 bps YoY. The beat in margin was driven by ~160bps QoQ rise in EU EBITDAM at 19.2%, with Q1 operational margin being maintained and partially driven by big stock generation for summer period (one-time effect that will have reverse impact in Q3. EU revenue declined 11% QoQ to INR 8.6bn (up 6% YoY adj. for discontinuing operations) due to slowdown in Metalcastello, and is likely to improve from CY24. India revenue was flat QoQ at INR 13.4bn, affected by weakness in 2Ws/CVs, metal deflation and adverse mix in PVs.

Outlook

We are factoring in consolidated revenue CAGR of 11% for CY22-24E, EBITDAM at ~16-17% and capex/sales at ~6%. We maintain BUY on CAIL with a revised DCF-based target price of INR 598 (earlier INR 553), implying 20x CY24E earnings, with the change in TP being mainly driven by rolling over valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

