Buy Cholamandalam Investment; target of Rs 1942: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Corporation

Cholamandalam (CIFC/Chola) is a south-based NBFC focusing on CV and LAP financing. The company was incorporated in 1978 as the financial services arm of Murugappa Group. As of today, it finances small and M&HCV along with providing LAP loans to customers. The company has a pan-India distribution of 873 branches, spread out evenly across the country. As of FY18, the company had an AUM of INR 438.3 bn, having grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last 10 years. Being one the largest CV financing NBFCs in the country, we expect the company to be a beneficiary of the current CV up-cycle. We expect 20% growth in disbursements over FY18-21E for the VF segment on back of strong pick-up in construction and infra activity in the country along with improving rural sentiment on back of 3rd consecutive normal monsoon. For the HE/LAP segment, we have built in gradual pick-up in disbursements (averaging 12%) over the next 3 years on back of cautious stance by the management as far as LAP is concerned. In our view, SARFAESI will turn out to be an effective tool in terms of arresting LAP-related stress and effecting recoveries Despite the elevated NPAs in the LAP segment, we remain positive on the company’s capability to deliver strong growth on back of quality underwriting. We estimate the company to deliver NII CAGR of 22% over the next 3 years, PPOP growth of 25% and PAT growth of 26%. Over FY19-21E, we expect CIFC to deliver risk-adjusted NIMs of 6.5-6.8%. Ever increasing competition and rising costs of funds will be a dampener for the NIMs. However, there is scope for the company in terms of achieving higher operating leverage. We are factoring in improving opex/average AUM over FY18-21E.

Although near-term positives seem priced in, taking a long-term view, we are positive on Chola’s business prospects. We initiate coverage with BUY. We value the stock at INR 1942, based on 4.5x FY20E ABVPS of INR 432.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.