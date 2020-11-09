172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cholamandalam-investment-and-finance-target-of-rs-319-hdfc-securities-6087701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance; target of Rs 319: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 319 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance


CIFC’s 2QFY21 PPOP was significantly ahead of our estimates, aided by strong margin expansion and controlled operating expenditure growth. The management prudently chose to insulate the balance sheet by creating further COVID-19 related provisions, which is always welcome. Business traction improved as disbursals reached ~88% of 2QFY20 levels and YoY AUM growth accelerated slightly. Even as CIFC witnessed a sustained improvement in collection efficiency, which is heartening, we conservatively factor in a rise in GNPAs in FY21E. We have upgraded our earnings estimates on the back of strong operating performance, as we build in an improvement in margins and operating efficiency.


Outlook


CIFC remains our top pick amongst the NBFCs within our coverage due to its demonstrated superior performance on multiple business parameters. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 319.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

