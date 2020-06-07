Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance; target of Rs 225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

CIFC’s operating performance was a tad below our estimates, while earnings were considerably lower as CIFC made significant proactive provisions (Rs 5.0bn, 83bps of AUMs). We’ve lowered our earnings to factor in (1) higher provisions, given that 76% of the book is under moratorium, and (2) slower growth. Nevertheless, CIFC remains our top NBFC pick, given (1) its strong liquidity and funding profile, (2) superior historical asset quality trends and (3) diversified portfolio.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 225 (2.0x FY22E ABV).



