Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance; target of Rs 177: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

Cholamandalam (Chola) reported a FY20 PAT of Rs10.52bn, down 11.2% YoY. This included COVID and macro provisions of Rs5.34bn (annualized: ~350bps of AUM in Q4FY20). ~76% of the loan-book (by value) was under moratorium. Important takeaways from the results were 1) Demand recovery in the new auto OEM sales will happen only by September/October while Chola will continue to remain cautious in lending to the MSME segment in its Home Equity book 2) Credit costs are likely to remain high through FY21 (ISec: ~2%) given the extension of moratorium (by another 3 months) and the COVID-induced uncertainties 3) Liquidity remains very comfortable with over Rs100bn in cash and undrawn bank lines and no cumulative ALM mismatches even after providing for moratorium to customers.

Outlook

We have a target price of Rs177 (1.3x FY22E P/BV). Maintain BUY.







