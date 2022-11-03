Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company reported steady performance in Q2FY2023 in terms of AUM, disbursement growth, and asset quality. Gross Stage-2 and Stage-3 assets declined by ~129 bps QoQ to 9.9%, while GS3/NS3 improved by 32bps/22bps QoQ to 3.8%/2.2%, respectively. PCR on Stage-3 assets improved by ~78bps QoQ to ~42%. Its business AUM grew by 25% YoY/7% QoQ to Rs. 87,668 crore in Q2FY2023. Among key segments, vehicle finance book grew by 17% YoY/4% QoQ; Home Equity/ LAP grew by 22% YoY/4% QoQ, and Home Loans grew by 35% YoY/17% QoQ. Disbursements were also healthy at Rs. 14,623 crore and grew by 68% YoY/10% QoQ. New businesses in consumer, MSME, and SME ecosystem contributed 21% to the disbursement mix. NII grew by 17% YoY/1% QoQ. NIM contracted by ~35bps YoY and ~45bps QoQ in Q2FY2023, led by a sharp ~70bps QoQ increase in CoF. PPoP grew by 18% YoY/down 2% QoQ, driven by moderate NII growth offsetting higher opex.

Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at 4.3x and 3.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E ABV, respectively. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 900.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company - 03-11-2022 - share