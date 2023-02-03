Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 885: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Chola’s Q3FY23 earnings were ahead of estimates on the back of better-thanexpected AUM growth (+31% YoY), steady NIMs (7.6%), and improving asset quality. Chola further pushed the accelerator on business growth with strong disbursal growth (+68% YoY). The management remains upbeat about growth prospects across segments—buoyant vehicle financing cycle, strong home loans demand and growing traction in new businesses (~21% of disbursals, and 7% of AUM) driven by expanding distribution network. While management has indicated maintaining stringent credit filters on the new businesses (target pretax RoA of ~3.5%), we continue to monitor potential segment-wise profitability from these businesses. Asset quality stabilised with the stressed pool (GS-II + GS-III) now at 8.4% (pre-Covid levels of ~7%) as against IRAC-basis NNPA at 3.8%.
Outlook
We tweak our FY23/FY24 earnings by 1%/2% to factor in higher AUM growth, offset by rising opex intensity from new businesses; maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR885 (4.5x Sep-24 ABVPS).
