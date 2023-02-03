English
    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 885: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2023
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

    Chola’s Q3FY23 earnings were ahead of estimates on the back of better-thanexpected AUM growth (+31% YoY), steady NIMs (7.6%), and improving asset quality. Chola further pushed the accelerator on business growth with strong disbursal growth (+68% YoY). The management remains upbeat about growth prospects across segments—buoyant vehicle financing cycle, strong home loans demand and growing traction in new businesses (~21% of disbursals, and 7% of AUM) driven by expanding distribution network. While management has indicated maintaining stringent credit filters on the new businesses (target pretax RoA of ~3.5%), we continue to monitor potential segment-wise profitability from these businesses. Asset quality stabilised with the stressed pool (GS-II + GS-III) now at 8.4% (pre-Covid levels of ~7%) as against IRAC-basis NNPA at 3.8%.


    Outlook

    We tweak our FY23/FY24 earnings by 1%/2% to factor in higher AUM growth, offset by rising opex intensity from new businesses; maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR885 (4.5x Sep-24 ABVPS).