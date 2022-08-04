English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 830: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


    For Q1FY23, Cholamandalam Investment Finance Company’s PAT lagged our estimates at Rs. 566 crore versus Rs. 595 crore, on account of higher provisions. PAT grew by 73% y-o-y and was down by 18% q-o-q. Disbursements increased by 267% y-o-y (5% q-o-q), Q1FY22 being a lower base. It recorded highest quarterly disbursement of Rs. 13,329 crore. The company witnessed overall improvement in the consumer confidence, which drove disbursements higher during the quarter. Asset quality improved sequentially by 21bps with stage-3 assets at 4.16%. GNPAs, as per revised RBI norms, was at 6.31% in Q1FY23 as against 6.82% in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    Stock trades at 4.2x/3.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E BVPS. We maintain a Buy on Cholamandalam Investment Finance Co. with a revised PT of Rs. 830.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company - 020822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.