Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 820: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

AUM growth was very strong at 8.9%QoQ/31.3% YoY led by strong momentum in new business verticals - up 45% on a QoQ basis. Asset quality improved with Stage-3 at 3.51% vs 3.8% in Q2’23 and Stage-3 as per RBI norms stood at 5.37% vs 5.84% in Q2’23. Re-rating can happen once asset quality holds up when the book of new business verticals mature. Maintain ‘BUY’.



Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ rating and increase our TP to Rs820 (4.4x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs792 (earlier:4.2x Sep’24E PABV). We have increased our multiple as company is scaling up its new business verticals very strongly and vehicle demand is also strong. Our other estimates remains unchanged.

