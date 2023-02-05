English
    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 820: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    February 05, 2023
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

    AUM growth was very strong at 8.9%QoQ/31.3% YoY led by strong momentum in new business verticals - up 45% on a QoQ basis. Asset quality improved with Stage-3 at 3.51% vs 3.8% in Q2’23 and Stage-3 as per RBI norms stood at 5.37% vs 5.84% in Q2’23. Re-rating can happen once asset quality holds up when the book of new business verticals mature. Maintain ‘BUY’.


    Outlook

    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating and increase our TP to Rs820 (4.4x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs792 (earlier:4.2x Sep’24E PABV). We have increased our multiple as company is scaling up its new business verticals very strongly and vehicle demand is also strong. Our other estimates remains unchanged.