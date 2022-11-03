English
    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 792: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 792 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 03, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


    CIFC reported strong earnings in Q2FY23 with AUM of Rs 876.6bn (7.0% QoQ/ 25.2% YoY) above our estimate of Rs 860bn. The company’s higher than expected opex and interest expense led to miss in PAT which came in at Rs5.6bn (-0.4% QoQ/-7.1%YoY). Increase in opex on expected lines due to growth in disbursements in the new segments. Asset quality improved with Stage-3 at 3.84% vs 4.2% in Q1’23 and Stage-3 as per RBI norms stood at 5.84% vs 6.31% in Q1’23. Going ahead, we expect 22% AUM CAGR between FY22-24 along with improvement in asset quality with GNPA at 3.2%/2.7% for FY24/25. NIMs are anticipated to be at 7.1%/6.8% for FY23/24, however they may moderate marginally due to rising cost of funds. Funding cost is expected to increase by 50-60bps in FY23 over FY22 according to company (we are factoring in 100bps increase in our estimates). CIFC has guided for 22% to 23% AUM growth in FY23, mainly driven by growth in its new businesses. Overall, the company is expected to deliver strong return profile for FY24 (19.7%/2.9% RoE/RoA) and hence would continue to command rich valuations.



    Outlook


    We maintain our estimates. We value CIFC at 4.2x PABV Sep’24E and maintain our price target of Rs792. Maintain ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

