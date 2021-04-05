English
Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated April 01, 2021.

April 05, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (CIFC) is well placed to benefit from tailwinds for the vehicle financing business, improving CV traction, and economic recovery. Strong rural demand (aided by good Rabi harvest, expectation of normal monsoon for 2021, and higher cropping among others) will be beneficial for CIFC (80+% branches in the rural and semi urban areas); lower liquidity held on the balance sheet indicates strong growth and margin outlook. Available at 5.2x/4.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, supported by ROEs improving to 19%/20% for FY2022E/FY2023E and improving growth prospects (+25+% AUM growth for the next two years) and lower credit costs.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 630.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


TAGS: #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:25 pm

