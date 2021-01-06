MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated January 04, 2020.

Broker Research
January 06, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) is well placed to benefit as macro factors turn favourable (lower borrowing costs, healthy offtake in auto sales); a combination of strong collections and high provisions for CIFC also provides comfort. Growth outlook is improving for vehicles finance NBFCs, along with lower credit cost (improving collections) fuelling improved earnings estimates. At the CMP, the stock is available at 4.1x/3.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, supported by improved growth outlook, backed by its superior performance throughout cycles, high medium-term RoEs, and strong management at the helm; we have fine-tuned our estimates accordingly.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 520.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.