Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 502: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


CIFC’s 3QFY21 earnings were 19.2% ahead of estimates, on account of betterthan-expected operating performance (PPOP 14.8% ahead of estimates), offset by higher provisions. Higher margins, a strong rebound in disbursals and better efficiencies were among the positives. Improving macros reflected in a cyclical uptick in CV sales, adding to CIFC’s potent combination of a fortified balance sheet and a superior ability to access funds.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY with a revised target price of INR 502; CIFC remains our top pick among NBFCs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

