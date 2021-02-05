MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 501: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 501 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


While CIFC maintained steady business momentum (13%YoY/2%QoQ) for Q3FY21, the asset quality did deteriorate (3.75% NPA vs PLe: 3.34%) much to our expectations. Industrial production led transport and school bus segments that also saw increased share into ECLGS disbursements (Rs15bn) led to slippage of Stage 2, 3 assets. Yet restructured book stands capped at 2% for the year. Moreover, 45% ECL, 16% Stage 2 provisioning, 2.5% credit costs, PPoP at 1.5% of AUMs and CAR at 19% are existing shock absorbers for CIFC. With major front-loading on provisions done in 9MFY21, we prune down our credit costs estimates to 1.55% (earlier 1.9%), resultantly our EPS estimates stands higher by 14% higher for FY21, 4-7%. For FY22-23. Said that, our FY21 still factors sufficient conservatism in the nature of (a) incremental mere 2% AUM growth (but 16% YoY) in Q4FY21 with normalization coming through post festive demand, (b) 4.6% NPA (c) modest margins at (6.6%).


Outlook


CIFC’s continued focus on right product positioning and broad-level strategy on creating financing ecosystem make it a constructive long term bet. 2.7% RoA and 17%+ RoE by FY22 only corroborates our confidence in the business model and hence we reiterate BUY recommendation on the stock with marginal uptick in price target to Rs501 valuing the Co. at 3.6x PABV Mar’23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.