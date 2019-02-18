Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1562: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Strong growth trajectory, sharp improvement in head-line asset quality and operative leverage (operating expense grew at mere 12% YoY resulting in an improvement of 325bps in cost-income to 36%) sums up the healthy earnings with PAT at Rs 3.04bn (PLe: Rs3.02bn) recording 39% YoY growth in a rather difficult Q3FY19. Defying market challenges, 11% disbursements growth driving the NII traction at 22% YoY growth for the quarter. As we foray into uncertain times of election phase dampening near term CV financing outlook, diversified VF product mix and cautious HE lending should play out well both in terms of growth and margins.

Outlook

At Sep-21 PABV, we value the company at 3.3x arriving at TP of Rs 1,562 (unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.