App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1562: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1562 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


Strong growth trajectory, sharp improvement in head-line asset quality and operative leverage (operating expense grew at mere 12% YoY resulting in an improvement of 325bps in cost-income to 36%) sums up the healthy earnings with PAT at Rs 3.04bn (PLe: Rs3.02bn) recording 39% YoY growth in a rather difficult Q3FY19. Defying market challenges, 11% disbursements growth driving the NII traction at 22% YoY growth for the quarter. As we foray into uncertain times of election phase dampening near term CV financing outlook, diversified VF product mix and cautious HE lending should play out well both in terms of growth and margins.


Outlook


At Sep-21 PABV, we value the company at 3.3x arriving at TP of Rs 1,562 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.