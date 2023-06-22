English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1350: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated June 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

    We continue to see strong outperformance in Cholamandalam Finance, led by a robust show put up by existing businesses, while new businesses get scaled up. The company has guided for a 20-25% AUM growth in FY2024E, with the new businesses and home loans growing faster than the vehicle finance business.. The company expects an additional 30-40 bps rise in cost of funds vs Q4FY23, however it would be fully offset by incrementally higher disbursement yields. Thus, the management endeavors to maintain NIMs at FY23 exit levels. We believe that the margin trajectory could surprise positively offsetting marginally higher COF led by higher yields on new fixed rate vehicle loans, mix shift to used/high-yielding vehicles from new HCVs funding and increase share of high-yielding small business loans.

    Outlook

    At CMP, the stock trades at 5.5x/5.0x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV, respectively. We reiterate Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,350.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company - 22 -06 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 12:05 pm