Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1120: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY23 stood at INR 17,649 Mn, a growth of 29.0% YoY (+10.4% QoQ). The Pre-Provision profit was at INR 12,731 Mn against INR 9,120 Mn in Q4FY22, an increase of 39.6% YoY. Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q4FY23 was INR 8,528 Mn, reporting a growth of 23.7% YoY/ 24.6% QoQ. Assets under management as of March 31, 2023, stood at INR 11,27,820 Mn as compared to INR 8,29,040 Mn as of March 31, 2022, a growth of 36.0% YoY/ 18.1% QoQ. GNPA and NNPA as of March 31, 2023, stood at 4.63% and 3.11% vs 5.37% and 3.69% as of December 31, 2022, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as of March 31, 2023, was 17.13% as against the regulatory requirement of 15.0%. Tier-I Capital was at 14.78%.

Outlook

We assign a P/ABV multiple of 5.5x to the FY25E adj. BVPS of INR 203.5 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,120/share (earlier INR 865), implying an upside of 13.1% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating on the shares of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as ‘‘ACCUMULATE’.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company - 07 -05 - 2023 - kr