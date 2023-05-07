Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

CIFC’s strong performance across its existing product lines and scaling up the new business segment are translating into sector-leading growth along with strong asset-quality performance. Overall, AUM grew by 36% y-o-y/9% q-o-q, led by robust disbursements growth of 65% y-o-y/20% q-o-q amid strong tailwinds. The new business segment – consumer, SME, and small business loans contributed 22% to the disbursement mix in Q4. Management has guided for 22-25% overall AUM growth going ahead. NIM (calculated as a % of average AUM) was stable sequentially at 6.5% q-o-q, which was another key positive surprise. The company expects to sustain its margins at current levels going forward.

Outlook

In the past business cycles, the company has performed well, which provides comfort in the quality of its high growth. At the CMP, the stock trades at 4.6x/4.2x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV estimates, respectively. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100.

