Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1055: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Chola reported a stellar quarter with P&L outcomes significantly ahead of our estimates on the back of an extraordinary surge in AUM growth (+38.5% YoY), 20bps reflation in NIMs (7.8%), and improving asset quality. It maintained its strong disbursal momentum (+65% YoY; +20% QoQ), led by a contribution from across product segments. The management remains upbeat about growth prospects despite a high base with increased portfolio diversification (share of vehicle finance at 63%) and increasing penetration of non-vehicle segments in existing branches. While the management has indicated maintaining stringent credit filters in its new businesses (target pre-tax RoA of ~3.5%), we continue to monitor potential segmental profitability from these businesses.



Outlook

We increase our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 9% to factor in higher AUM CAGR, offset by higher opex intensity from new businesses; maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR1,055 (4.5x Mar-25 ABVPS).

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company - 05 -05 - 2023 -hdfc