    Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 1055: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    May 07, 2023
    HDFC Securities' research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

    Chola reported a stellar quarter with P&L outcomes significantly ahead of our estimates on the back of an extraordinary surge in AUM growth (+38.5% YoY), 20bps reflation in NIMs (7.8%), and improving asset quality. It maintained its strong disbursal momentum (+65% YoY; +20% QoQ), led by a contribution from across product segments. The management remains upbeat about growth prospects despite a high base with increased portfolio diversification (share of vehicle finance at 63%) and increasing penetration of non-vehicle segments in existing branches. While the management has indicated maintaining stringent credit filters in its new businesses (target pre-tax RoA of ~3.5%), we continue to monitor potential segmental profitability from these businesses.


    Outlook

    We increase our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates by 9% to factor in higher AUM CAGR, offset by higher opex intensity from new businesses; maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR1,055 (4.5x Mar-25 ABVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

