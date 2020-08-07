172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cholamandalam-inv-target-of-rs-245-motilal-oswal-5658781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Inv; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cholamandalam Inv recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cholamandalam Inv


CIFC’s 1QFY21 reported PAT was up 37% YoY to INR4.3b (est.: INR1.6b); the beat was largely driven by much lower provisioning of INR562m (est.: INR3.5b). Additionally, opex declined 14% QoQ to INR3.9b (13% lower than est.), which led to a 12% beat in PPoP to INR6.3b. While the moratorium rate was largely stable at 76%, we note that 34% of customers have paid at least one full installment and another 16% have paid part installments (refer to Exhibit 1). Also, ~40% of AUM under moratorium has a vintage of two to three years (refer to Exhibit 2).



Outlook


We tweak our AUM and credit cost estimates for FY21/FY22E – as a result, our EPS is upgraded by 15–20% off a low base. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR245 (2x FY22E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Inv #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

