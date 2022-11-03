Buy Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance

CIFC’s PAT declined 7% YoY to INR5.6b while NII grew 17% YoY to INR14.9b in 2QFY23. PPoP rose 18% YoY to INR10.4b. NIM contracted ~35bp YoY and ~45bp QoQ in 2QFY23 led by a sharp ~70bp QoQ increase in the CoB. GS3/NS3 improved 30bp/20bp QoQ to 3.8%/2.3%, respectively, and PCR on S3 improved ~80bp QoQ to ~41.5%. For 1HFY23, RoE moderated to 18.3% (PY: 18.7%). Disbursement momentum continued to remain strong and grew 126% YoY to INR279.5b in 1HFY23. Newer businesses contributed ~21% to the disbursement mix in 2QFY23. Newer businesses spawned by CIFC, will exhibit an improving disbursement run-rate and will contribute ~10% to the AUM mix by FY24E. These will potentially drive RoA improvement. We model disbursement/AUM/PAT CAGR of 32%/23%/19% over FY22-FY25, respectively.



Outlook

We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by ~3% each to factor in the margin compression and higher opex ratio. While we estimate a margin compression of ~60bp/20bp in FY23/FY24, respectively, we reiterate that it has levers on credit costs and business AUM growth to deliver a healthy RoA/RoE profile of 2.7%/20% over FY23-FY24. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR910 (based on 4.0x Sep’24 BVPS).

