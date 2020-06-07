Buy Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance

CIFC’s 4QFY20 PAT declined 85% YoY to INR427m (88% miss), weighed by an 8% operating profit miss and coupled with higher-than-expected provisions. The company took INR5b one-time provisions (0.9% of loans) for the COVID-19 impact. ~76% of CIFC’s customers have been granted moratorium.

Outlook

As a result, we have cut our estimates by 15% for FY21/22E. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR200 (1.7x FY22E BVPS).







