App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance


CIFC’s 4QFY20 PAT declined 85% YoY to INR427m (88% miss), weighed by an 8% operating profit miss and coupled with higher-than-expected provisions. The company took INR5b one-time provisions (0.9% of loans) for the COVID-19 impact. ~76% of CIFC’s customers have been granted moratorium.



Outlook


As a result, we have cut our estimates by 15% for FY21/22E. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR200 (1.7x FY22E BVPS).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.