Buy Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance; target of Rs 1350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance

CIFC’s PAT grew 28% YoY to INR7.3b (18% miss), while NII rose 24% YoY to INR18.4b (5% miss) in 1QFY24. NIM contracted by ~30bp QoQ to 6.7% on account of a ~40bp QoQ increase in borrowing costs. Opex remained elevated, with the cost-income ratio increasing ~160bp YoY to ~37%. PPoP grew 26% YoY to INR13.4b (10% miss) in 1QFY24. GS3/NS3 increased ~5bp QoQ to 3.1%/1.7%. Annualized credit costs stood at 1.3% (PY: 1.5%). Optically, annualized (gross) credit costs in new businesses stood at ~5%. However, there were also ~INR350m in recoveries under various FLDG arrangements, which were reported under other income. New businesses contributed ~23% to the disbursement mix in 1QFY24. Despite relatively higher credit costs in new businesses, higher yields will allow CIFC to be RoA accretive from FY25 onward.

Outlook

The stock trades at 4.1x FY25E P/BV. We believe that these premium valuation multiples will sustain (and perhaps even expand) as investors keep gaining more confidence in its execution capability in new product lines without any adverse selection. Maintain BUY.

