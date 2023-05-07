Buy Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance; target of Rs 1130: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv. and Finance

CIFC’s PAT grew 24% YoY to INR8.5b, while NII grew 29% YoY to INR17.6b in 4QFY23. FY23 PAT rose 24% YoY to ~INR26.7b. Opex increased 21% YoY to INR7.9b (5% lower than estimates) and the costto-income ratio declined 340bp YoY to ~38%. PPoP grew 40% YoY to INR12.7b (14% beat). NIM/core spreads were sequentially stable at 7.0%/6.7%, with an increase in borrowing costs offset by an expansion in yields. GS3/NS3 improved ~50bp/45bp QoQ to 3.0%/1.7%. PCR on S3 rose ~5pp to ~46%. Credit costs stood at 0.5% (annualized) v/s 0.7% QoQ and -0.1% YoY. New businesses contributed ~21% to the disbursement mix in FY23. New businesses spawned by CIFC will continue to see an improvement in the disbursement run rate and contribute ~12% to the AUM mix by end-FY24. While CIFC will continue to invest in expanding the team and the distribution in new businesses, we expect these businesses to be RoA accretive and help CIFC sustainably deliver the guided pre-tax RoTA of 3.5%.

Outlook

While we estimate a margin compression of ~10bp in FY24, we reiterate that CIFC has levers on cost ratios and business AUM growth to deliver a healthy RoA/RoE profile of 2.7%/22% in FY25. We have strong conviction in sustained delivery of profitable growth in this franchise. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,130 (based on 4.3x FY25 BVPS).

