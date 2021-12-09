MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Cholamandalam Inv and Fin; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated December 08, 2021.

Broker Research
December 09, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin


Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (CIFC) is a franchise we have always felt very strongly about owing to its ability to play different credit cycles better than its peers. We particularly like that even within Vehicle Finance, it very tactically turns Underweight/Overweight in different product segments to deliver industry-leading growth and the most benign credit costs. Understandably, CIFC’s disbursements in the recent quarter (2Q) were propped up by strong disbursements in the LAP segment. However, one also needs to understand that the LAP franchise has been strengthened significantly in the last two years. Its performance in disbursements (including LAP and Home Loans) has been superior v/s peers, while collection efficiency (CE) has consistently been 100%+ for the past few months. Macro indicators, such as e-way bills (despite the seasonal decline seen in Nov’21 post the festive season) and GST collections, also indicate strong recovery.



Outlook


Given CIFC’s ability to deliver industry-leading growth in the loan book (CAGR of 13% over FY22–24E) – coupled with its strong asset quality (expected credit cost of ~1% over FY23–24E) and consequently healthy RoE of ~19% – we believe it would continue to command premium valuations relative to its listed peers in Vehicle Finance. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR700 (3.9x Sep’23E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Cholamandalam Inv and Fin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.