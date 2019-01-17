Buy Cholamandalam Inv and Fin; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (CIFC) has successfully navigated the liquidity crisis, which is now a thing of the past. After drawing down bank lines and borrowing INR60b (approximately one quarter of disbursement) in September, CIFC refrained from incremental borrowings in October and resumed borrowings only in November. As per reported data, CIFC recently managed to raise money via CPs at ~7.5%, i.e. at pre-crisis levels. Due to its healthy liquidity position, CIFC has not needed to cut back on disbursements during the quarter.

Outlook

Key risks to our estimates stem from higher-than-expected margin impact due to rising cost of funds and slowdown in growth. BUY with a TP of INR 1,525 (2.8x Dec 2020E BVPS).

