you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Inv and Fin; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1525 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cholamandalam Inv and Fin


Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (CIFC) has successfully navigated the liquidity crisis, which is now a thing of the past. After drawing down bank lines and borrowing INR60b (approximately one quarter of disbursement) in September, CIFC refrained from incremental borrowings in October and resumed borrowings only in November. As per reported data, CIFC recently managed to raise money via CPs at ~7.5%, i.e. at pre-crisis levels. Due to its healthy liquidity position, CIFC has not needed to cut back on disbursements during the quarter.


Outlook


Key risks to our estimates stem from higher-than-expected margin impact due to rising cost of funds and slowdown in growth. BUY with a TP of INR 1,525 (2.8x Dec 2020E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Inv and Fin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

