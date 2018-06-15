Buy Chennai Petroleum, target Rs 262: Aditya Agarwal

Oil and Natural Gas Sector Professionals | Experienced – Rs 15-20 lakh with perks | The sector on which the modern economy is still largely powered by. This is one sector that makes immense profits. Geologists, marine engineers are the professionals that are part of this sector. Image Reuters

Aditya Agarwal

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in a protracted downtrend and in that pessimism stock hit a fresh 52-weeks low of around Rs 262. Subsequently, it saw a decent pullback in past few weeks but on higher side is facing stiff resistance near Rs 310-317 zone which coincided with its previous support zone.

Also, the 50 percent retracement of its previous swing move comes near Rs 310. Hence, we recommend traders to go short in a range of Rs 307 to Rs 310 with a price target of Rs 262 and Stop loss placed above Rs 325.

The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.