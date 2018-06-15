Buy Chennai Petroleum, target Rs 262: Aditya Agarwal

"we recommend traders to go short in a range of Rs 307 to Rs 310 with a price target of Rs 262 and Stop loss placed above Rs 325," says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.
Aditya Agarwal
Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in a protracted downtrend and in that pessimism stock hit a fresh 52-weeks low of around Rs 262. Subsequently, it saw a decent pullback in past few weeks but on higher side is facing stiff resistance near Rs 310-317 zone which coincided with its previous support zone.
Also, the 50 percent retracement of its previous swing move comes near Rs 310. Hence, we recommend traders to go short in a range of Rs 307 to Rs 310 with a price target of Rs 262 and Stop loss placed above Rs 325.