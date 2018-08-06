App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 373: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Chennai Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 373 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Despite ~5% qoq rupee depreciation and significant jump in GRMs, CPCL's revenue decreased marginally due to decline in crude throughput. Operating profit jumped meaningfully due to lower operating cost. Recently commissioned project will improve the earnings in FY19E and weaker currency will be further positive.

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs.373/share. We have valued CPCL based on PE multiple of 5.5x FY20 (target PE), which is at a significant discount to its peers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

