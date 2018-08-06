Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 373: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Despite ~5% qoq rupee depreciation and significant jump in GRMs, CPCL's revenue decreased marginally due to decline in crude throughput. Operating profit jumped meaningfully due to lower operating cost. Recently commissioned project will improve the earnings in FY19E and weaker currency will be further positive.

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs.373/share. We have valued CPCL based on PE multiple of 5.5x FY20 (target PE), which is at a significant discount to its peers.

