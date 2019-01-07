App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 314: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Chennai Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 314 in its research report dated January 04, 2019.

Kotak Securities' research report on Chennai Petroleum Corporation


Margin under pressure: Benchmark Singapore refining margin has declined ~10% qoq to US$ 5.4/bbl (average) and is currently trading around US$ 3/bbl due to weak global product demand. Petrol spread has declined meaningfully by 50% qoq to US$4.1/bbl in Q3FY19. In H1FY19, CPCL's average GRMs stood at US$ 5.98/bbl. CPCL is a standalone, simple refiner and hence it has a very high earning sensitivity to GRMs. We expect the company to report lower GRMs in Q3FY19. Lower production: Planned maintenance will led to lower crude throughput in Q3FY19 impacting near term earnings. From Oct'18, CPCL has shut a 74,000 bbl/d crude unit at its 210,000 bbl/d Manali refinery for one month for maintenance. The impact of the same will be visible in Q3FY19.


Outlook


At CMP, we believe that the stock is attractively valued at a PE of 4.5x FY20E earnings. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs.314/share (earlier Rs.337/share). We have valued CPCL based on PE multiple of 5x FY20, which is at a significant discount to its peers as it is a standalone and relatively simple refinery resulting in higher earnings sensitivity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

