Buy Chemplast Sanmar; target of Rs 575: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Chemplast Sanmar

Chemplast Sanmar’s (CSL) Q1FY24 EBITDA stood at a loss of INR 345mn, which shows depressed business condition. This was due to large capacity addition in non-specialty business in India; PVC business was hurt by lower prices and VCM prices dropped with a lag. Competition from exports market such as China and US has intensified. However, prices from Jul’23 have started hardening in PVC due to shutdown of some facilities in China, drop in imports from the US while domestic demand was strong. Adding VCM prices drop in Q2FY24, company should be in a better condition in coming quarters. Custom manufacturing (CM) business continues to perform well; company started MPP-2 on time. MPP-3 is likely to complete by end-FY24. CSL has increased guidance for CM business from 10-15% to 25% in FY24.

Outlook

We cut our EBITDA estimates by 51% / 11% for FY24E / FY25E as we assume gradual recovery. Accordingly, we cut the target price to INR 575 (from INR 625) as we increase our EBITDA multiple for CM business to 20x (from 15x) on rising visibility. Maintain BUY.

