Buy Chembond Chemicals; target of Rs 250: Equity99

Equity99's research report on Chembond Chemicals

Chembond Chemicals Limited is a known name in India, manufacturing a diverse range of specialty chemicals like water treatment, metal treatment, construction chemicals, high performance coatings and industrial biotech products. The company has excellent infrastructure facilities like a well equipped R & D laboratory, multiple regional offices and production plants, well trained personnel and references across several business segments from the best known companies in the field. It’s Head Office and Research Centre is at Navi Mumbai - Maharashtra and manufacturing plants at Tarapur (Maharashtra), Mahape (Navi Mumbai), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Dudhwada (Vadodara, Gujarat), Ranipet (Chennai) and Uttaranchal and branches are located at Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.



Outlook

We believe Chembond Chemicals Ltd is a potential re-rating candidate. We initiate coverage with a Buy and target price of Rs.250. We are closely monitoring company's executions and keep upgrading our forecasts on the basis of earnings.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.