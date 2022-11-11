Buy Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals; target of Rs 410: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals
Chambal Fertilisers (CHMB) reported results below our and consensus estimates primarily led by a) one-time loss of INR 2.4bn in the P&K fertilizer business; b) incremental interest cost of Rs0.6bn due to increased subsidy outstanding from the Govt. and c) lower than expected share of profit from JV (down 58% YoY to Rs 340mn). Key highlights are:1) Urea and P&K sales volume were up 10%/28% YoY to 1.0/0.44mn mt respectively; 2) Interest cost up 242% YoY led by stretched working capital due to higher subsidy outstanding; 3) capacity increased for upcoming TAN (0.24mn mt from 0.22mn mt earlier) and NA (0.21mn mt from 0.18 mn mt earlier) project; likely to come-up in 1HFY26; 4) Capex for TAN project now stands at Rs16.45bn as against Rs11.7bn earlier.
Outlook
We trim our EPS estimates for FY23 by 8% citing Rs2.4bn of subsidy one-off provision from the carry over inventory of last year and higher interest cost led by higher subsidy receivable. While, we reduce our estimates for FY24/25E by 4%/14% respectively due to the delay in TAN project by almost a year (likely to be commissioned in 1HFY26) and limited growth in the existing business. Maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs410 (earlier Rs480) based on 10X FY25 EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.